Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share on Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. This is an increase from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

FLMN stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.43. 321 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,658. Falcon Minerals has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $7.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a market cap of $215.06 million, a PE ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.69.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Falcon Minerals had a return on equity of 2.82% and a net margin of 14.06%. On average, analysts expect that Falcon Minerals will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FLMN. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Falcon Minerals in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine cut Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Falcon Minerals in a report on Friday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Falcon Minerals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.97.

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 75,000 gross unit acres in the Marcellus Shale across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

