Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share on Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. This is an increase from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.
FLMN stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.43. 321 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,658. Falcon Minerals has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $7.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a market cap of $215.06 million, a PE ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.69.
Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Falcon Minerals had a return on equity of 2.82% and a net margin of 14.06%. On average, analysts expect that Falcon Minerals will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.
About Falcon Minerals
Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 75,000 gross unit acres in the Marcellus Shale across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.
