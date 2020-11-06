Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Farmland Partners Inc. operates as a real estate company. It owns and seeks to acquire primary row crop farmland located in agricultural markets throughout North America. The substantial majority of the farms in its portfolio include primary row crops, such as corn and soybeans. Farmland Partners Inc. is based in United States. “

NYSE FPI traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,608. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.96 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.73. Farmland Partners has a 1-year low of $5.05 and a 1-year high of $7.50.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Farmland Partners had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 1.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Farmland Partners will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

In other news, CEO Paul A. Pittman acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.84 per share, for a total transaction of $34,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,445,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,727,924.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 19,000 shares of company stock worth $129,560 over the last ninety days. 8.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Farmland Partners by 561.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,163 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Farmland Partners in the third quarter worth about $92,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 98.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 7,392 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Farmland Partners by 46.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 5,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Farmland Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. 55.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Farmland Partners

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 156,500 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.

