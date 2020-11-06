FBN Securities Boosts Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target to $300.00

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its price objective raised by FBN Securities from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ANET. Morgan Stanley raised Arista Networks from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Arista Networks from $148.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, MKM Partners raised Arista Networks from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $235.59.

NYSE:ANET traded down $1.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $255.06. 10,440 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 806,610. The firm has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.04. Arista Networks has a twelve month low of $156.63 and a twelve month high of $267.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $212.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.95.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $605.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.55 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 34.67%. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Arista Networks will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $157,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 878 shares in the company, valued at $184,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nikos Theodosopoulos sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.86, for a total value of $276,075.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,423.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,475 shares of company stock valued at $22,272,689. Corporate insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 3.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,241,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $454,004,000 after purchasing an additional 71,892 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 9.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,602,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $331,677,000 after buying an additional 143,594 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 3.6% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 609,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,003,000 after buying an additional 21,076 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 19.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 410,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,307,000 after buying an additional 67,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 10.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 408,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,831,000 after buying an additional 37,070 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

