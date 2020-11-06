Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS) is a leader in environmental and safety solutions. It provides products and services to protect people and the planet. Federal Signal is a leading global designer, manufacturer and supplier of products of and total solutions that serve municipal, governmental, industrial and commercial customers. With manufacturing facilities worldwide, the company operates through the following business segments: Environmental Solutions and Safety and Security Systems. Federal Signal is best known for its variety of emergency lighting, sirens, industrial equipment, and public safety solutions under brands including Federal Signal, Elgin, Guzzler, Jetstream, Vactor and Victor. Federal Signal Corporation is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL. “

FSS has been the topic of several other reports. Colliers Secur. initiated coverage on Federal Signal in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Federal Signal in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Federal Signal currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.75.

Shares of FSS traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.75. 448 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,965. Federal Signal has a 1 year low of $23.32 and a 1 year high of $34.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.14.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $279.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.93 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Federal Signal will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.88%.

In other news, Director William F. Owens sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total value of $833,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 73,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,465,220.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSS. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Federal Signal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $353,000. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the 1st quarter valued at $1,505,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Federal Signal by 264.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,708 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 54,910 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 124,665 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after buying an additional 28,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Federal Signal by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 588,027 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,483,000 after buying an additional 7,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

