FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Acquired by Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,800 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. FedEx comprises 1.2% of Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $7,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenhaven Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the second quarter valued at about $112,871,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 16.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,945,173 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $693,412,000 after purchasing an additional 711,755 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,414,230 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $191,926,000 after buying an additional 409,425 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 22.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,139,149 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $299,953,000 after purchasing an additional 393,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of FedEx by 882.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 337,898 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $47,380,000 after acquiring an additional 303,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

NYSE FDX traded up $3.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $282.98. The stock had a trading volume of 21,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,071,503. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $88.69 and a 12 month high of $293.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $263.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.50. The company has a market capitalization of $73.28 billion, a PE ratio of 41.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.69.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The shipping service provider reported $4.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $2.18. The firm had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total transaction of $264,798.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,050.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Steiner sold 1,951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $399,955.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,480,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,716 shares of company stock valued at $29,380,552 over the last quarter. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on FedEx from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $233.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $322.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on FedEx from $110.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.46.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Featured Article: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.