Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,369 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,134 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $17,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 628.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 93.8% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 50.8% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 282 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $132.13. 2,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,817,776. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.73. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.68 and a 1 year high of $158.21. The company has a market capitalization of $82.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -736.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FIS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.56.

In related news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 4,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total value of $597,458.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,336,244.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Asif Ramji sold 15,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.07, for a total transaction of $2,163,931.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,759 shares of company stock valued at $4,526,737. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

