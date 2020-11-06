Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company which provides customized mezzanine debt and equity financing solutions to lower middle-market companies. The Company partners with business owners, management teams and financial sponsors by providing customized financing for change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, business expansion and other growth initiatives. Fidus Investment Corporation is based in Evanston, Illinois. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on FDUS. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine raised Fidus Investment from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Fidus Investment from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $11.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Fidus Investment from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.13.

Shares of FDUS stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,317. Fidus Investment has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $16.17. The firm has a market cap of $276.87 million, a PE ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.53.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 26.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fidus Investment will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.62%. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FDUS. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 33.3% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 150,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 37,700 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Fidus Investment by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 618,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,613,000 after acquiring an additional 21,118 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Fidus Investment by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 53,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 15,845 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Fidus Investment by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 80,989 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 14,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidus Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.22% of the company’s stock.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

