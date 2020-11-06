Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

FDUS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Fidus Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Fidus Investment from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Fidus Investment from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $11.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidus Investment currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:FDUS traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.30. 1,019 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,317. Fidus Investment has a fifty-two week low of $4.45 and a fifty-two week high of $16.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.53. The firm has a market cap of $276.87 million, a PE ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.77.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 26.80%. As a group, research analysts predict that Fidus Investment will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Fidus Investment’s payout ratio is 83.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDUS. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 33.3% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 150,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 37,700 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Fidus Investment by 77.2% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,842 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 9,517 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Fidus Investment by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 53,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 15,845 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 11.7% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,276 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in Fidus Investment during the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. 26.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

