Financial Analysis: Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) and Dunxin Financial (NASDAQ:DXF)

Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) and Dunxin Financial (NYSE:DXF) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Ever-Glory International Group and Dunxin Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ever-Glory International Group -2.02% -5.71% -2.41% Dunxin Financial N/A N/A N/A

Ever-Glory International Group has a beta of -0.67, indicating that its stock price is 167% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dunxin Financial has a beta of 1.94, indicating that its stock price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Ever-Glory International Group and Dunxin Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ever-Glory International Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Dunxin Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.4% of Ever-Glory International Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Dunxin Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.1% of Ever-Glory International Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ever-Glory International Group and Dunxin Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ever-Glory International Group $383.10 million 0.08 $1.27 million N/A N/A Dunxin Financial $18.39 million 1.22 $4.13 million N/A N/A

Dunxin Financial has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ever-Glory International Group.

Summary

Dunxin Financial beats Ever-Glory International Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ever-Glory International Group

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and retails apparel in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Germany, the United Kingdom, Europe, Japan, and the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company primarily offers casual wear, outerwear, and sportswear. Its products include coats, jackets, slacks, skirts, shirts, trousers, and jeans for women; vests, jackets, trousers, skiwear, shirts, coats, and jeans for men; and coats, vests, down jackets, trousers, knitwear, and jeans for children. The company offers its woman apparel under the La go go, Velwin, Sea To Sky, and idole brands. It also engages in the import and export of apparel, fabric, and accessories. The company provides its products directly to consumers through retail stores, as well as online stores at Tmall, Dangdang mall, JD.com, VIP.com, etc. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 1,101 stores, which included 131 flagship stores located in approximately 20 provinces in China. The company is based in Nanjing, China.

About Dunxin Financial

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited engages in the microfinance lending business in Hubei, China. It provides consumer, commercial, collateral-backed, and enterprise loans that are secured by assets as collateral or guaranteed by a third party to individuals; micro, small, and medium sized enterprises; and sole proprietors. The company was formerly known as China Xiniya Fashion Limited and changed its name to Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited in March 2018. Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Wuhan, China.

