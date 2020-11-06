Financial Contrast: NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC) & Exact Sciences (NYSE:EXAS)

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) and NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Exact Sciences has a beta of 1.87, indicating that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NanoViricides has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Exact Sciences and NanoViricides’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exact Sciences -25.27% -11.71% -6.74% NanoViricides N/A -55.38% -45.90%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.2% of Exact Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.1% of NanoViricides shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Exact Sciences shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of NanoViricides shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Exact Sciences and NanoViricides’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exact Sciences $876.29 million 21.59 -$83.99 million ($1.49) -84.43 NanoViricides N/A N/A -$13.45 million N/A N/A

NanoViricides has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Exact Sciences.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Exact Sciences and NanoViricides, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exact Sciences 0 3 12 0 2.80 NanoViricides 0 0 0 0 N/A

Exact Sciences presently has a consensus price target of $127.40, indicating a potential upside of 1.27%. Given Exact Sciences’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Exact Sciences is more favorable than NanoViricides.

Summary

Exact Sciences beats NanoViricides on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; and Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer. The company's pipeline products focuses on the research and development of enhancing Cologuard's performance characteristics, and blood or other fluid-based tests. It has license agreements with MAYO Foundation for Medical Education and Research; Biocartis N.V.; and Hologic, Inc. Exact Sciences Corporation was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

NanoViricides Company Profile

NanoViricides, Inc., a nano-biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. Its products pipeline includes HerpeCide Dermal Topical and Eye Drops for the treatment of shingles, PHN, chickenpox, herpes, recurrent herpes labialis, genital herpes, and ocular herpes keratitis; and HerpeCide IntraOcular Injection for viral acute retinal necrosis. The company also develops FluCide Broad-Spectrum Anti-Influenza nanoviricide, which is injectable for hospitalized patients and oral for outpatients; Nanoviricide eye drops for viral diseases of the external eye; DengueCide for treatment of all types of Dengue viruses; and HIVCide that is an escape-resistant anti-HIV nanoviricide. In addition, it is also involved in research and development of other nanoviricides drug projects for treatment of different viruses and indications; and HerpeCide program expansion drug projects for different herpes viruses for different indications. NanoViricides, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Shelton, Connecticut.

