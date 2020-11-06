FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $15.00 target price on the information security company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “FireEye’s prospects are driven by strong growth in Platform, Cloud Subscription, Managed Services and Mandiant Consulting services. Moreover, significant momentum in Mandiant Professional Services is expected to aid top-line growth. Further, rising customer accounts are likely to boost revenues. Solid adoption of the Helix platform is a key catalyst. Moreover, its upbeat revenue and earnings guidance for 2020 makes us optimistic. However, a fall in appliance-hardware sales remains an overhang on deferred revenues. The company expects the coronavirus pandemic to affect contract length significantly, at least in the near term. In the wake of the pandemic, FireEye withdrew its billings and operating cash-flow guidance for 2020 and refrained from providing the same for the fourth quarter. Shares have underperformed the industry year to date.”

Get FireEye alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho upped their price target on FireEye from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine cut FireEye from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Wedbush upped their price target on FireEye from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on FireEye from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on FireEye in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.83.

FEYE opened at $15.08 on Monday. FireEye has a one year low of $7.54 and a one year high of $18.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -15.23 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.66.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The information security company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.16. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 13.79% and a negative net margin of 23.48%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FireEye will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FireEye news, EVP Alexa King sold 43,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $698,980.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 474,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,603,741.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FireEye by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,006,077 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $243,575,000 after buying an additional 315,794 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of FireEye by 17.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,216,201 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $89,084,000 after buying an additional 1,098,095 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of FireEye by 3.1% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 6,181,561 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $75,261,000 after buying an additional 187,886 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FireEye by 2.8% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,365,985 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $28,806,000 after buying an additional 64,032 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FireEye by 11.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,105,585 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $13,461,000 after buying an additional 117,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

FireEye Company Profile

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. The company provides network, email, endpoint, and cloud security solutions, as well as customer support and maintenance services. It also offers Helix Security Platform, a cloud-hosted security platform; Security Validation Platform against cyber attacks; Dynamic Threat Intelligence cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; and Mandiant Threat Intelligence that offers subscriptions to threat intelligence reports to organizations for defending cyber threats.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FireEye (FEYE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FireEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FireEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.