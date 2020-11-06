First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Shares Acquired by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 269,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,587 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of First American Financial worth $13,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in First American Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its position in shares of First American Financial by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in First American Financial in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in First American Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FAF traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.75. The stock had a trading volume of 8,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,140. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.02. First American Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $29.36 and a 52 week high of $66.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.16.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.04). First American Financial had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. First American Financial’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that First American Financial Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 7th. This is a positive change from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.56%.

In other First American Financial news, Director Mark C. Oman purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.78 per share, for a total transaction of $191,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays raised their target price on shares of First American Financial from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.17.

First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

