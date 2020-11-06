First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Stock Holdings Cut by X Square Capital LLC

X Square Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,024,054 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 297,840 shares during the quarter. First BanCorp. makes up approximately 7.6% of X Square Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. X Square Capital LLC owned about 0.93% of First BanCorp. worth $10,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 41,052 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in First BanCorp. in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 20.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 861.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 103,802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 93,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,622,910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,874,000 after acquiring an additional 310,462 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

FBP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First BanCorp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded First BanCorp. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th.

Shares of FBP stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.04. The company had a trading volume of 47,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,682,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.65. First BanCorp. has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $11.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.36.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 11.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that First BanCorp. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

First BanCorp. Profile

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

