First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (FCRD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on December 31st

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCRD traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.95. The company had a trading volume of 13,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,056. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC has a twelve month low of $1.56 and a twelve month high of $6.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.82 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.59.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC had a positive return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 177.41%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FCRD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

About First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC

THL Credit, Inc is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers.

