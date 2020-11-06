First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FIRST MERCHANTS CORP. is a bank holding company engaged in conducting commercial banking business through the offices of its banking subsidiaries. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on FRME. BidaskClub raised First Merchants from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on First Merchants from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.00.

NASDAQ:FRME traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.65. 814 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,527. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. First Merchants has a twelve month low of $21.18 and a twelve month high of $42.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.94 and a 200 day moving average of $25.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.17.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. First Merchants had a net margin of 26.65% and a return on equity of 8.55%. Equities research analysts predict that First Merchants will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRME. FMR LLC grew its position in First Merchants by 17.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,239,872 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,183,000 after acquiring an additional 185,583 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Merchants by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 492,248 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,572,000 after purchasing an additional 151,256 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in First Merchants by 98.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 249,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,722,000 after buying an additional 123,799 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in First Merchants by 31.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 288,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,953,000 after buying an additional 68,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Merchants by 35.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 235,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,451,000 after buying an additional 61,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

