First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. is a financial holding company. The Company is engaged in the business of banking through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, N.A. It operates in three lines of business: community banking and wealth management through First Mid Bank, and insurance brokerage through First Mid Insurance Group. The company’s deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as NOW accounts. Its loan portfolio primarily comprise commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans. The company also offers estate planning, investment, and farm management services; and employee benefit services. In addition, it provides commercial lines insurance to businesses; and homeowner, automobile, and other types of personal lines insurance to individuals. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc is headquartered in Mattoon, Illinois. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FMBH. BidaskClub raised First Mid Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson raised shares of First Mid Bancshares from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.00.

NASDAQ FMBH traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.05. 92 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,217. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.57 million, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. First Mid Bancshares has a 1-year low of $18.60 and a 1-year high of $36.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.69.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 21.63%. On average, analysts anticipate that First Mid Bancshares will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a positive change from First Mid Bancshares’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. First Mid Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 27.87%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in First Mid Bancshares by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,740,000 after purchasing an additional 7,083 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 6.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after purchasing an additional 12,757 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in First Mid Bancshares by 0.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 140,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,337,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 6.9% during the second quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 113,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 6.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,074 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 5,597 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.41% of the company’s stock.

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

