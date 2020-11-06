Flagship Investments Ltd (ASX:FSI) Insider Sells A$95,034.81 in Stock

Flagship Investments Ltd (ASX:FSI) insider Emmanuel (Manny) Pohl sold 47,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$2.01 ($1.44), for a total value of A$95,034.81 ($67,882.01).

Emmanuel (Manny) Pohl also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, October 21st, Emmanuel (Manny) Pohl bought 37,608 shares of Flagship Investments stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$2.11 ($1.50) per share, for a total transaction of A$79,202.45 ($56,573.18).
  • On Tuesday, October 13th, Emmanuel (Manny) Pohl bought 2,841 shares of Flagship Investments stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$2.05 ($1.46) per share, for a total transaction of A$5,812.69 ($4,151.92).
  • On Wednesday, September 30th, Emmanuel (Manny) Pohl bought 3,236 shares of Flagship Investments stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$2.00 ($1.43) per share, for a total transaction of A$6,462.29 ($4,615.92).

The company’s fifty day moving average price is A$1.67.

Flagship Investments Company Profile

Flagship Investments Limited is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by EC. Pohl & Company. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis with a focus on factors such as management stability, organic growth, sustainable competitive, and financial statements to build its portfolio.

