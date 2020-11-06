Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Price Target Raised to $9.50

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) had its price objective raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $8.50 to $9.50 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ford Motor’s FY2020 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Nomura reissued a sell rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $7.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.69.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Shares of Ford Motor stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.96. 701,834 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,034,797. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -199.75 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $9.57.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.43. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Ford Motor by 93.0% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,858 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 5,280 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in Ford Motor during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 59.9% in the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 5,337 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 47.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.