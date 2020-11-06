Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Fortress Biotech from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortress Biotech from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Fortress Biotech from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.04.

Shares of FBIO traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.36. The company had a trading volume of 3,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,548. Fortress Biotech has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $4.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.04. The stock has a market cap of $213.86 million, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.59 million. Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 53.93% and a negative net margin of 124.63%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fortress Biotech will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fortress Biotech news, CFO Robyn Hunter sold 28,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total value of $124,611.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Malcolm Hoenlein bought 16,667 shares of Fortress Biotech stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $300,006.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,006. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 29.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Fortress Biotech by 22.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 8,458 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 293.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 8,862 shares during the period. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 345,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Fortress Biotech by 584.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 12,778 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 11.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 130,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.76% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

Fortress Biotech, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Targadox for acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; Ximino to treat inflammatory lesions of severe acne vulgaris.

