Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Frank’s International N.V. is a provider of engineered tubular services to the oil and gas industry. Its tubular services include the handling and installation of multiple joints of pipe to establish a cased wellbore; and the installation of smaller diameter pipe inside a cased wellbore to provide a conduit for produced oil and gas to reach the surface. The Company provides its services to exploration and production companies in both offshore and onshore environments, with a focus on complex and technically demanding wells. Frank’s International N.V. is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. “

Frank’s International stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.72. 23,215 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 842,287. Frank’s International has a 52-week low of $1.49 and a 52-week high of $5.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.14.

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Frank’s International had a negative net margin of 63.77% and a negative return on equity of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $84.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Frank’s International will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Frank’s International by 2.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 351,539 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Frank’s International by 83.0% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 88,857 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 40,302 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Frank’s International by 414.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,393 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 33,343 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Frank’s International by 17.2% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 35,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Frank’s International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 47.26% of the company’s stock.

Frank's International N.V. provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Tubular Running Services, Tubulars, and Cementing Equipment.

