Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) (FRA:FRE) Given a €35.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) (FRA:FRE) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Independent Research set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.40 ($71.06) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €59.50 ($70.00) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €50.79 ($59.76).

Get Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) alerts:

Shares of FRA FRE opened at €34.14 ($40.16) on Monday. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a 12-month high of €80.00 ($94.12). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €36.74 and a 200 day moving average price of €40.31.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

See Also: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.