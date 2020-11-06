FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) Upgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FSBW. TheStreet upgraded FS Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised FS Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on FS Bancorp from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.00.

FS Bancorp stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.30. 1,738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,205. The company has a market cap of $197.23 million, a PE ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.25. FS Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.50 and a fifty-two week high of $64.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $1.20. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 16.64%. On average, analysts expect that FS Bancorp will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.34%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSBW. TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in FS Bancorp by 3.9% during the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 108,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,433,000 after buying an additional 4,063 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of FS Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $312,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 95.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,118 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 6,886 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FS Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in FS Bancorp by 28.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.07% of the company’s stock.

About FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

