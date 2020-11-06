fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

FUBO has been the subject of several other research reports. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on fuboTV in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of fuboTV in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. fuboTV presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of FUBO traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.45. The stock had a trading volume of 7,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,285. The firm has a market cap of $700.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. fuboTV has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $22.00.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($2.82) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $44.17 million for the quarter.

fuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV Inc focuses on the provision of live TV streaming platform for sports, news, and entertainment content in Europe and the United States. Its platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

