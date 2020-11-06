fuboTV (OTCMKTS:FUBO) Coverage Initiated at Roth Capital

Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of fuboTV (OTCMKTS:FUBO) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on fuboTV in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on fuboTV in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of FUBO stock opened at $14.78 on Monday. fuboTV has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $22.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $700.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 2.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

fuboTV (OTCMKTS:FUBO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($2.82) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $44.17 million during the quarter.

In related news, Chairman Edgar Bronfman, Jr. purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

fuboTV Inc focuses on the provision of live TV streaming platform for sports, news, and entertainment content in Europe and the United States. Its platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

