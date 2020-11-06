FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on FuelCell Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered FuelCell Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCEL traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.42. 371,676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,511,990. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.40. FuelCell Energy has a 12 month low of $0.39 and a 12 month high of $3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $717.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 2.19.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The energy company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $18.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.40 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 74.92% and a negative net margin of 162.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FuelCell Energy will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FCEL. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in FuelCell Energy by 2.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 498,341 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new position in FuelCell Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in FuelCell Energy by 87.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 754,086 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 351,947 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 45.5% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 21,973 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 6,873 shares during the period. 25.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and micro-grid, as well as multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

