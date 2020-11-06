Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fury Gold Mines Limited is an exploration and development company. It principally explores for gold. The company’s prime project includes Eau Claire project and Committee Bay gold project. Fury Gold Mines Limited is based in Toronto, Canada. “

FURY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Roth Capital started coverage on Fury Gold Mines in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Beacon Securities raised Fury Gold Mines from a speculative buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FURY traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $1.35. The stock had a trading volume of 10,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,173. Fury Gold Mines has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $2.60.

Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01).

Fury Gold Mines Limited operates as an exploration and development company in Canada. It explores for gold metals. The company owns 100% interests in the Eau Claire project located in the Eeyou-Istchee/James Bay region of Quebec; and the Committee Bay gold project located in Nunavut. It also holds interests in the Homestake Ridge in British Columbia; and Gibson MacQuoid located in Nunavut.

