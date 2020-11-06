FY2021 EPS Estimates for Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Lifted by Truist Securiti

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) – Truist Securiti increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Cross Country Healthcare in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 4th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.24. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Cross Country Healthcare’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.15. Cross Country Healthcare had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a positive return on equity of 6.34%. The business had revenue of $194.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

CCRN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Benchmark raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Truist raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.84.

NASDAQ:CCRN traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,538. Cross Country Healthcare has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $13.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.77, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.36.

In other news, Director W Larry Cash bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.61 per share, for a total transaction of $33,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 170,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,129,450.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCRN. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 6.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 518,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,495,000 after buying an additional 32,676 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 157.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 31,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 19,557 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 127.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 9,639 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, GFG Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.

