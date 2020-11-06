Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Raised to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AR Network reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $50.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $41.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Gaming and Leisure Properties’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.28 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.48 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays reiterated a buy rating on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America increased their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.09.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $39.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.02. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 52-week low of $12.78 and a 52-week high of $49.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.19.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 21.46%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 46.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $136,000. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.