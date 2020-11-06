Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Shares Sold by X Square Capital LLC

X Square Capital LLC lowered its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 23.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,063 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 944 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Garmin in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 480.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 435 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 550 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Garmin by 1,218.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 646 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Garmin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 48.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Garmin alerts:

In other news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 1,450 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $149,727.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 22.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GRMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Garmin from $101.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Garmin from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised Garmin from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $104.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.71.

Shares of GRMN traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $115.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,599. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.24. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $61.04 and a fifty-two week high of $114.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.98.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.57. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 25.89%. Equities research analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

Recommended Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.