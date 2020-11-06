Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Stock Position Raised by Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 1,002.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,411 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,561 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $2,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Garmin by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,012 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,121,000 after purchasing an additional 54,258 shares during the last quarter. AXA grew its position in Garmin by 61.0% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 42,495 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,185,000 after acquiring an additional 16,100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,301,488 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $472,365,000 after purchasing an additional 78,854 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,382 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Garmin by 280.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 94,601 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,223,000 after purchasing an additional 69,728 shares in the last quarter. 48.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GRMN traded up $1.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $114.66. 4,907 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 981,599. The company has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.24. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $61.04 and a fifty-two week high of $114.43.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.57. Garmin had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 18.38%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GRMN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Garmin from $101.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Garmin from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Garmin from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.71.

In other Garmin news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $149,727.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 22.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

