General American Investors Company, Inc. (GAM) to Issue None Dividend of $2.50 on December 30th

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) declared a None dividend on Wednesday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 2.50 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, December 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th.

Shares of General American Investors stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.35. The company had a trading volume of 105 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,843. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.23 and its 200-day moving average is $32.80. General American Investors has a fifty-two week low of $21.91 and a fifty-two week high of $39.09.

In related news, Chairman Spencer Davidson sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total value of $204,684.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

