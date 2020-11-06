Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Raised to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Genesco (NYSE:GCO) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Genesco from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Genesco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, 140166 increased their target price on Genesco from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.80.

GCO stock traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $19.51. 10,528 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,315. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.59. The company has a market cap of $293.88 million, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.63. Genesco has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $53.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $391.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.29 million. Genesco had a negative return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 5.27%. The company’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Genesco will post -3.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Genesco by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,200,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,013,000 after purchasing an additional 169,894 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in Genesco by 351.5% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 107,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 84,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Genesco by 75.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 180,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 77,240 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Genesco by 446.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 81,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 66,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Genesco in the second quarter worth about $1,184,000. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

