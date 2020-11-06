Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Insider Sells $174,740.00 in Stock

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.37, for a total value of $174,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,701,006.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Steven John Dichiaro also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 3rd, Steven John Dichiaro sold 2,000 shares of Globe Life stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total value of $171,980.00.

NYSE GL opened at $86.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. Globe Life Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.74 and a 52-week high of $111.43.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.75. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 15.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Monday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 2nd. Globe Life’s payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Globe Life in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 122.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Globe Life by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Globe Life from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Globe Life from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Globe Life from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.17.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

