Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Roth Capital

Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

GDEN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised Golden Entertainment from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Golden Entertainment from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Golden Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.00.

Golden Entertainment stock opened at $16.00 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.16. Golden Entertainment has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $21.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $448.82 million, a PE ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 2.61.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($2.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.90) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $75.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.18 million. Golden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 39.72% and a negative net margin of 16.69%. Sell-side analysts expect that Golden Entertainment will post -4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDEN. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 57,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 12,031 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 6,067 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 283,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 16,302 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 59,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 10,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 149.1% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 27,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 16,400 shares in the last quarter. 47.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Casinos and Distributed Gaming. The Casinos segment owns and operates ten resort casino properties in Nevada and Maryland.

