Golden Star Resources’ (GSS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $6.25.

GSS has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial raised shares of Golden Star Resources from a sector perform overweight rating to an outperform overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Golden Star Resources from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Golden Star Resources in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Desjardins began coverage on shares of Golden Star Resources in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Golden Star Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Golden Star Resources currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.58.

Shares of GSS opened at $4.22 on Monday. Golden Star Resources has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $5.20.

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSS. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Golden Star Resources by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 141,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 11,287 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Golden Star Resources by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 125,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 25,771 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Golden Star Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Golden Star Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Star Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000.

Golden Star Resources Company Profile

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

