GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $6.62, but opened at $7.95. GoPro shares last traded at $8.18, with a volume of 142,805 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.16. GoPro had a negative net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 38.72%. The firm had revenue of $280.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. GoPro’s quarterly revenue was up 114.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get GoPro alerts:

GPRO has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised GoPro from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of GoPro in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GoPro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on GoPro from $2.50 to $3.80 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut GoPro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.76.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of GoPro by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,711,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,745,000 after purchasing an additional 335,081 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in GoPro by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 3,104,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,776,000 after purchasing an additional 19,930 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in GoPro by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,977,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,802,000 after purchasing an additional 401,711 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GoPro by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 859,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,093,000 after purchasing an additional 43,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of GoPro by 5.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 737,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,342,000 after buying an additional 40,158 shares in the last quarter. 45.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -13.41 and a beta of 1.21.

GoPro Company Profile (NASDAQ:GPRO)

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO7 Silver, HERO7 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a desktop editing application; and GoPro App, a mobile app that uploads a user's GoPro photos and video clips to a smartphone, as well as allows users to mix and match filters for a customizable editing experience.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for GoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.