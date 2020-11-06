Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Price Target Raised to $23.00

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $21.50 to $23.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Green Thumb Industries from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a buy rating on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Green Thumb Industries from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $34.00 to $42.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Green Thumb Industries has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.21.

Shares of OTCMKTS GTBIF traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.85. 916,921 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,014. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.85. Green Thumb Industries has a 12 month low of $3.69 and a 12 month high of $19.20.

Green Thumb Industries Company Profile

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures, distributes, and sells various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including concentrates, edibles, and topical and other cannabis products under the Rythm, Dogwalkers, The Feel Collection, incredibles, Dr.

Analyst Recommendations for Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF)

