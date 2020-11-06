Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Price Target Raised to $130.00 at Raymond James

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $100.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Haemonetics from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Haemonetics from $138.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $112.60.

HAE opened at $98.40 on Monday. Haemonetics has a 1-year low of $63.41 and a 1-year high of $126.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.07 and a 200-day moving average of $94.35.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $209.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Haemonetics’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Haemonetics will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Haemonetics news, CFO William P. Mr. Burke sold 1,161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $123,066.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 1,543 shares of company stock valued at $161,917 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAE. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Haemonetics during the second quarter worth $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 187.5% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 322 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 4,275.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 350 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Haemonetics by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 559 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

