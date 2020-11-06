Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hammerson from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hammerson from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hammerson currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.00.

OTCMKTS HMSNF remained flat at $$0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday. Hammerson has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $20.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.74.

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

