Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

Posted by on Nov 6th, 2020

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hammerson from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hammerson from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hammerson currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.00.

OTCMKTS HMSNF remained flat at $$0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday. Hammerson has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $20.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.74.

Hammerson Company Profile

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

