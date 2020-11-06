Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 55.54%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Hanesbrands’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Hanesbrands updated its Q4 2020
Pre-Market guidance to 0.25-0.30 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $0.25-0.30 EPS.

HBI traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $13.24. The stock had a trading volume of 311,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,628,942. Hanesbrands has a 12-month low of $6.96 and a 12-month high of $17.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.35. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 34.09%.

Several research firms have recently commented on HBI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.95.

In other Hanesbrands news, insider W Howard Upchurch, Jr. sold 71,147 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total value of $1,213,767.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 544,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,281,612.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann Elizabeth Ziegler sold 12,947 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $205,857.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,051.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, socks, and hosiery, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

Earnings History for Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI)

Comments


