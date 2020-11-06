Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Cut to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $35.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $31.00.

HOG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Tigress Financial restated a buy rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Harley-Davidson from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Harley-Davidson from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Harley-Davidson from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Harley-Davidson currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.13.

Harley-Davidson stock opened at $33.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.70. Harley-Davidson has a 52-week low of $14.31 and a 52-week high of $39.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.51.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $964.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $853.71 million. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Harley-Davidson will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.38%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Harley-Davidson in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 1,912.8% in the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Harley-Davidson in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. 87.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

