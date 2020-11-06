Hashgard (GARD) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded down 7.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 6th. One Hashgard token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Hashgard has traded up 18.5% against the dollar. Hashgard has a total market capitalization of $23.68 million and $194,389.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00005299 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00024336 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006454 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00004261 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $534.63 or 0.03451341 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.07 or 0.00239315 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00023044 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Hashgard

Hashgard is a token. Its genesis date was May 4th, 2018. Hashgard’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,144,999,910 tokens. Hashgard’s official website is www.hashgard.io . The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hashgard’s official message board is medium.com/@hashgard . Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here

Hashgard Token Trading

Hashgard can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hashgard should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hashgard using one of the exchanges listed above.

