HC Wainwright Lowers Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Price Target to $233.00

Posted by on Nov 6th, 2020

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) had its price objective trimmed by HC Wainwright from $238.00 to $233.00 in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $134.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $101.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Citigroup downgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $183.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Mirati Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $201.69.

NASDAQ MRTX opened at $236.60 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.73. The company has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of -33.23 and a beta of 1.85. Mirati Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $66.01 and a 12 month high of $240.58.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.03) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $11.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.21 million. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 57.01% and a negative net margin of 10,983.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1053.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics will post -8.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $80,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ltd. Braslyn sold 295,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.57, for a total value of $61,028,214.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 705,436 shares of company stock valued at $143,142,015. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRTX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $21,318,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 1,078.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 177,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,317,000 after purchasing an additional 162,849 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 258.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 210,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,951,000 after purchasing an additional 151,780 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP boosted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 10.4% during the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,087,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $124,186,000 after purchasing an additional 102,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,574,000.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. It is developing MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

