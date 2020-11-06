HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,040,827 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 264,389 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned about 0.31% of HCA Healthcare worth $129,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 145.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 13,003 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 113.5% during the third quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 8,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares during the last quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.5% during the third quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 9,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 617.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 7,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total value of $30,638.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,621 shares in the company, valued at $353,756.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Samuel N. Hazen sold 121,875 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.61, for a total value of $16,527,468.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,953,914.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 180,500 shares of company stock valued at $24,528,579 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered HCA Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $161.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $142.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.55.

Shares of HCA traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $138.25. The company had a trading volume of 4,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,352,202. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.38 and a 12-month high of $151.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.11. The company has a market capitalization of $46.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.53.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.77). HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,032.72% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

