HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) SVP Kathleen M. Whalen Sells 1,268 Shares

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 1,268 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total transaction of $157,751.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,964 shares in the company, valued at $493,161.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

HCA stock opened at $137.56 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $58.38 and a one year high of $151.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $129.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.77). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. The firm had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 613,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,549,000 after acquiring an additional 14,290 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $249,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 27.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,778,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on HCA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $132.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $142.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded HCA Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Mizuho increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, CSFB upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.55.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

