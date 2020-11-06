Head to Head Analysis: Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) & FitLife Brands (NASDAQ:FTLF)

FitLife Brands (OTCMKTS:FTLF) and Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

FitLife Brands has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aphria has a beta of 2.08, meaning that its share price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares FitLife Brands and Aphria’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FitLife Brands 12.85% 56.33% 28.77% Aphria -18.30% -2.23% -1.61%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares FitLife Brands and Aphria’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FitLife Brands $19.50 million 0.83 $2.70 million N/A N/A Aphria $405.96 million 4.20 -$63.21 million ($0.06) -98.33

FitLife Brands has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Aphria.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for FitLife Brands and Aphria, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FitLife Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A Aphria 0 0 2 0 3.00

Aphria has a consensus price target of $9.88, indicating a potential upside of 67.37%. Given Aphria’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Aphria is more favorable than FitLife Brands.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.3% of Aphria shares are owned by institutional investors. 47.6% of FitLife Brands shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Aphria beats FitLife Brands on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FitLife Brands

FitLife Brands, Inc. provides nutritional supplements for health-conscious consumers in the United States and internationally. It offers weight loss, general health, and sports nutrition supplements; precision sports nutrition formulations for professional muscular development; weight loss and sports nutrition performance enhancing supplements for fitness enthusiasts; and men's health and weight loss formulations, as well as other diet, health, and sports nutrition supplements and related products; and sports nutritionals, energy and weight loss products, and meal replacements. The company markets its products under the brand names of NDS Nutrition, PMD Sports, SirenLabs, CoreActive, Metis Nutrition, iSatori, BioGenetic Laboratories, and Energize through franchised stores, as well as through various retail locations, including specialty, mass, and online. The company was formerly known as Bond Laboratories, Inc. and changed its name to FitLife Brands, Inc. in September 2013. FitLife Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.

About Aphria

Aphria Inc. cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands. It serves patients and consumers through distributors and online. The company is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

