Head-To-Head Analysis: Nacel Energy (OTCMKTS:NCEN) and Korea Electric Power (OTCMKTS:KEP)

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) and Nacel Energy (OTCMKTS:NCEN) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Korea Electric Power alerts:

This table compares Korea Electric Power and Nacel Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Korea Electric Power $47.34 billion 0.25 -$1.88 billion ($1.46) -6.23 Nacel Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Nacel Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Korea Electric Power.

Risk & Volatility

Korea Electric Power has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nacel Energy has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Korea Electric Power and Nacel Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Korea Electric Power -1.52% -1.32% -0.46% Nacel Energy N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Korea Electric Power and Nacel Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Korea Electric Power 1 1 0 0 1.50 Nacel Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.9% of Korea Electric Power shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Korea Electric Power shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Korea Electric Power beats Nacel Energy on 4 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Korea Electric Power

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Electric Power Generation (Nuclear), Electric Power Generation (Non-nuclear), Plant Maintenance & Engineering Service, and Others segments. It generates power from nuclear, coal, oil, liquefied natural gas, internal combustion, combined-cycle, integrated gasification combined cycle, hydro, wind, solar, fuel cell, biogas, and other sources. As of December 31, 2019, the company had a total of 671 generation units, including nuclear, thermal, hydroelectric, and internal combustion units with an installed generation capacity of 83,672 megawatts. Its transmission system consisted of 34,440 circuit kilometers of lines of 765 kilovolts and others, including high-voltage direct current lines, as well as 864 substations with an installed transformer capacity of 326,329 megavolt-amperes; and distribution system included 125,067 megavolt-amperes of transformer capacity and 9,641,891 units of support with a total line length of 504,402 circuit kilometers. The company provides electricity to residential, commercial, educational, industrial, agricultural, street lighting, and overnight power usage. It also offers utility plant maintenance and architectural engineering, information, communication line leasing, resources development, and fly ashes recycling services, as well as sells nuclear fuel. Korea Electric Power Corporation was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naju, South Korea.

About Nacel Energy

Nacel Energy Corporation, a development stage wind power generation company, engages in the development of renewable and utility scale wind power generation facilities. It has 6 wind energy projects, including Blue Creek, Channing Flats, Leila Lake, Hedley Point, Swisher, and Snowflake totaling approximately 185 MW of potential capacity located on approximately 8,437 acres of land situated in the Panhandle area of Texas and northern Arizona. The company was formerly known as Zephyr Energy Corporation and changed its name to Nacel Energy Corporation in April 2007. Nacel Energy Corporation was founded in 2006 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Korea Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korea Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.