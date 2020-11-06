Head-To-Head Survey: Integrated Media Technology (NASDAQ:IMTE) vs. Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO)

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) and Integrated Media Technology (NASDAQ:IMTE) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sonos and Integrated Media Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sonos $1.26 billion 1.44 -$4.77 million ($0.05) -327.40 Integrated Media Technology $890,000.00 17.49 -$10.88 million N/A N/A

Sonos has higher revenue and earnings than Integrated Media Technology.

Risk and Volatility

Sonos has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Integrated Media Technology has a beta of 2.04, indicating that its stock price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sonos and Integrated Media Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sonos -5.32% -12.52% -5.18% Integrated Media Technology N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Sonos and Integrated Media Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sonos 1 3 3 0 2.29 Integrated Media Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sonos currently has a consensus price target of $16.07, suggesting a potential downside of 1.82%. Given Sonos’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sonos is more favorable than Integrated Media Technology.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.5% of Sonos shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.9% of Integrated Media Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.2% of Sonos shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sonos beats Integrated Media Technology on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com. The company was formerly known as Rincon Audio, Inc. and changed its name to Sonos, Inc. in May 2004. Sonos, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California.

Integrated Media Technology Company Profile

Integrated Media Technology Limited develops, sells, and distributes 3D autostereoscopic display (ASD) technology products and services in Australia, Hong Kong, and China. It offers 3D conversion equipment and software; ASD video walls, ASD digital signage displays, ASD PC monitors, and ASD mobile phones and tablets; and 2D/3D content management and distribution systems. The company also provides 3D super workstations for content conversion of 2D videos to 3D mode for the TV and movie industry; and VisuMotion, a set of software designed for 2D to 3D conversion, as well as 3D content creation. In addition, it sells and distributes switchable glasses; and offers 3D consultancy, management, and trading services. The company was formerly known as China Integrated Media Corporation Limited and changed its name to Integrated Media Technology Limited in October 2016. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Wan Chai, Hong Kong. Integrated Media Technology Limited is a subsidiary of Marvel Finance Limited.

