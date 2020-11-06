Head-To-Head Survey: STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) & Strategic Global Investments (NASDAQ:STBV)

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) and Strategic Global Investments (OTCMKTS:STBV) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for STAAR Surgical and Strategic Global Investments, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score STAAR Surgical 0 2 4 0 2.67 Strategic Global Investments 0 0 0 0 N/A

STAAR Surgical presently has a consensus target price of $61.17, indicating a potential downside of 17.40%. Given STAAR Surgical’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe STAAR Surgical is more favorable than Strategic Global Investments.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares STAAR Surgical and Strategic Global Investments’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio STAAR Surgical $150.18 million 22.59 $14.05 million $0.46 160.98 Strategic Global Investments N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

STAAR Surgical has higher revenue and earnings than Strategic Global Investments.

Risk & Volatility

STAAR Surgical has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Strategic Global Investments has a beta of 19.02, meaning that its stock price is 1,802% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.2% of STAAR Surgical shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of STAAR Surgical shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 65.5% of Strategic Global Investments shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares STAAR Surgical and Strategic Global Investments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets STAAR Surgical 5.03% 8.78% 6.91% Strategic Global Investments N/A N/A N/A

Summary

STAAR Surgical beats Strategic Global Investments on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness. It also offers intraocular lenses (IOLs), including collamer material and silicone foldable IOLs, and nanoFLEX IOL that produces a clearer image, as well as preloaded injectors for use in cataract surgery. In addition, the company sells injector parts and other related instruments and devices. It markets its products to health care providers, including ophthalmic surgeons, vision centers, surgical centers, hospitals, government facilities, and distributors primarily under the STAAR, EVO Visian ICL, Evolution in Visual Freedom, Visian, Collamer, CentraFLOW, AquaPORT, nanoFLEX, nanoPOINT, and Afinity trademarks. The company sells its products directly through its sales representatives in the United States, Japan, Spain, Germany, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Singapore, as well as through independent distributors in China, Korea, India, and internationally. STAAR Surgical Company was founded in 1982 and is based in Monrovia, California.

About Strategic Global Investments

Strategic Global Investments, Inc. engages in the ownership and development of properties. The company was founded on December 11, 1985 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

