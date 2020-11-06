Heritage Southeast Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:HSBI) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Heritage Southeast Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:HSBI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

HSBI remained flat at $$11.50 on Tuesday. 600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 870. Heritage Southeast Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $10.66 and a 52 week high of $21.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.07.

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation Company Profile

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Southeast Bank that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking services primarily in North and South metro Atlanta, southeastern Georgia, and Northeastern Florida. It offers checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; personal loans, home equity loans, mortgage loans, lines of credit, term loans, small business administration loans, accounts receivable financing, commercial real estate loans, and construction loans; credit and debit cards; and mobile, online, and telephone banking services, as well as cash management, courier, and remote deposit services.

